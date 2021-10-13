Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $76,820.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $987,698.81 and approximately $76,820.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

