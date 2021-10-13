BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$13.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.54.
TSE FR traded up C$0.97 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.28. 609,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,851. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
