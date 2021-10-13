BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$13.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.54.

TSE FR traded up C$0.97 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.28. 609,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,851. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

