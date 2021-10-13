BMO Capital Markets Raises Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$19.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.78.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 979,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,720. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.49.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

