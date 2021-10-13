Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

