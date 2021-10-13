Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Get First Bank alerts:

FRBA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $285.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.