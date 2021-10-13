Bonk (BONK) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00217271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00095306 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

