boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.00

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

