Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001760 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.42 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00318298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

