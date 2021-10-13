Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $309,622.35 and $12,827.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00210737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094139 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

