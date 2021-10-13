Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Position Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. BOX comprises about 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BOX worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,205,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 99,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

