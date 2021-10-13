BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Trading Down 0.9%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 463.50 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 466.50 ($6.09). 2,419,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,472,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.50 ($6.15).

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 513 ($6.70) price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

