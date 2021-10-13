Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 16,612 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of SkyWest worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

