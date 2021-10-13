Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 79,012 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,012 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sanmina worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

