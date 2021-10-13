Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Valley National Bancorp worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.