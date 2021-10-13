Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,369 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

