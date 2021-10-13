Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Genpact worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE G opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

