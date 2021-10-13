Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of OneMain worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

