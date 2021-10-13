Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $10.44 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,826,000 after buying an additional 92,593 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

