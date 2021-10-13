Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

