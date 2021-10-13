Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Jabil worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

