Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $10.44 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

