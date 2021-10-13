Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 110,054 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 2.35% of Haynes International worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 188,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HAYN stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

