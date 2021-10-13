Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,219 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Vista Outdoor worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

