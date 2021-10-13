Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,459 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.14% of The Manitowoc worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $690.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

