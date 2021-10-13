Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Ichor worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

ICHR stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

