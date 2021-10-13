Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,976,000 after acquiring an additional 140,895 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

