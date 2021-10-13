Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,912 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of ITT worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.12. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

