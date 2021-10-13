Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,056 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Rent-A-Center worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $20,107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.