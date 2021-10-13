Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,110 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.