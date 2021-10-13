Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,997 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of BC opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.