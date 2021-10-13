Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,544,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMIX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.