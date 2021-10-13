Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,544,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMIX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, titanium, iron, nickel, cobalt, and sand. It holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

