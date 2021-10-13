Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

