Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Inari Medical by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 90,363 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inari Medical by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Inari Medical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $555,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,627,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

