Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $205.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.