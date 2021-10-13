Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 432,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of American Well at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Well by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,141,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 273,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.84.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.70.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.