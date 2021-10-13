Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after buying an additional 405,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.