Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,344.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,791 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,145,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 192,136 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 59,721 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

