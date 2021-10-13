Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.61.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

