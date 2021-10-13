Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Neogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Neogen by 99.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,715,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 856,404 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Neogen by 110.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,879 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 95.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

