Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 127,680 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.