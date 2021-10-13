Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 127,680 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.
Shares of SGFY opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
SGFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.