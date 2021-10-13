Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 17,914 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.92 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

