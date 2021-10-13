Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 37,316 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
PTC stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34.
In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.
About PTC
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
