Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 37,316 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

