Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 41,550 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

