Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.