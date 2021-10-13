Bridgewater Associates LP Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,363 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 28,256 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Barrick Gold by 107.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 33.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

