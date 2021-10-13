Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of KB Home worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

KB Home stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

