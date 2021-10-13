Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $3.73 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $5,348,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 61.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

