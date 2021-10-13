Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4.39 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of ICU Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $230.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.04. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

