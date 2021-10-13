Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4.77 Million in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Integra LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after buying an additional 50,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

