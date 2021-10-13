Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4.92 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cognex by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.